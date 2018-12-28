Summit Success A Priority For Jackrabbit Women

SDSU Women Open League Play At Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team tips off Summit League play tonight in Macomb, Illinois against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 7 PM.

SDSU went 8-5 in a non-conference schedule that featured four top 25 ranked teams and two that were inside the top ten. That may help the Jacks in their quest to either get an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament or to improve their seeding should they take the Summit’s automatic bid by winning the conference tournament.

Either way, something else that can aid those causes is a successful Summit League regular season and league title, something that’s proved elusive despite their tournament championships in March.