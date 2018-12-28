Youth Suicide Rates Rising, What Parents Should Know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Youth suicide is on the rise according to the CDC.

The South Dakota Department of Health Reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults in the state.

A 9-year-old in Alabama grabbed headlines after she committed suicide. Her family says it was from bullying.

Nationally youth suicide saw an increase of roughly 70% in those ages 10-17 from 2006 to 20016. While bullying doesn’t cause suicide it does increase the risk.

“Sometimes they will come home and talk about it often times they won’t. The interesting thing is there are kids who remembered being bullied in preschool,” Avera Health Psychologist Bev Gunderson.

Gunderson has been working in pediatrics for 25 years. She says a high majority of her patients have discussed being bullied.

“So it’s something that it kind of hits everybody, and the interesting part is that it stays because these are kids that are 12 to 18,” says Gunderson.

Her advice to parents is to lend an open ear to your child.

“Parents always want to fix something, and I think the essential part is if they would just listen to their child rather than giving advice,” says Gunderson.

And there are warning signs to look out for if a kid is struggling.

“If they’re isolating and they don’t want to come out for supper. They don’t want to go to school. They don’t want to participate in activities that they were enjoying. Those are all red flags,” says Gunderson.

She also wants people to know it is ok to not be ok.

“We are given the attitude to just buck up it’s going to be better It’s not that big of a deal, but to the person who is sad or depressed it is a big deal,” says Gunderson.

Gunderson has a goal. She hopes people can look for the good even in their darkest days.

Gunderson adds that if schools have cameras kids should raise their hand when they’re being bullied so it’s easier for officials to look back on.

If you or someone you know is struggling you can call the crisis hotline at 1-800-273-8255.