HOOP CITY CLASSIC: Bill Self & Mike Miller Watch Yankton Top DeLaSalle, Brandon Valley Beat John Marshall

Kansas Coach & Memphis Assistant Among Evening Crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kansas head coach Bill Self and Memphis assistant coach (and South Dakota native) Mike Miller watched some of the top prep talent in the country take the floor at the Sanford Pentagon in the Hoop City Classic on Saturday night.

And they also saw that talent lose to some of the best teams South Dakota has to offer.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:

-Yankton’s 71-65 Overtime Victory Over DeLaSalle (MN)

-Brandon Valley’s 74-62 Win Over John Marshall (MN)