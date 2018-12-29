HOOP CITY CLASSIC: SF Christian Sweeps, Dominican & Findlay Prep Beat Washington & O’Gorman

Classic Shifts To Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Day three of the Hoop City Classic shifted the bulk of its high school action from the Corn Palace in Mitchell to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights from the afternoon featuring:

-Findlay Prep (NV) Beating O’Gorman 77-60.

-Dominican (WI) Beating Washington 61-52

-Sioux Falls Christian Beating Breckenridge (MN) 77-48

-Sioux Falls Christian Girls Defeating Hutchinson (MN) 53-50