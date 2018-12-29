Second Half Struggles Continue In Coyotes Loss At NDSU

USD Men Drop Summit Opener 71-65

FARGO, N.D. – Despite shooting 50 percent from the field, the South Dakota men’s basketball team could not hold off North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in a 71-65 loss inside the Scheels Center. The contest, which was the Summit League opener for both schools, was played a day late due to adverse travel conditions from Winter Storm Eboni.

Stanley Umude tallied his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, both team highs. The 11 rebounds are a career-high for the sophomore as he also added a pair of blocks in 34 minutes of action.

South Dakota (6-8, 0-1 Summit) shot a blistering 60.7 percent from the field in the first half, making 17-of-28 field goal attempts. Holding the Bison scoreless for over six minutes, the Coyotes used a 10-0 run to turn a one-point deficit into a nine-point lead at 22-13 just past the midway point of the half.

The lead eventually grew to 13 points on a dunk from Umude late in the half, giving USD a 31-18 advantage before entering the break leading 37-28.

A 9-0 run from North Dakota State (6-8, 1-0 Summit) took the Coyote lead down to just a single point at 49-48 with 11:03 showing on the clock but a layup from Tyler Peterson briefly put an end to the run. The two squads battled for the lead over the next eight minutes until a 3-point basket by Jordan Horn gave NDSU the lead for good at 63-61 with 3:11 remaining. Despite a late 3-point basket from Umude, the Bison prevailed 71-65.

Four Coyotes scored in double figures led by Umude’s 17 points. Triston Simpson added 15, Trey Burch-Manning 12 and Peterson 11 as the Coyotes hit 27-of-54 field goal attempts. South Dakota won the rebound battle, 31-29, and had three more assists at 15-12. Cody Kelley and Simpson each dished six assists.

Deng Geu led North Dakota State with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and was joined in double digits by Tyson Ward (17) and Horn (10). The Coyotes held all five Bison starters below double digits as NDSU shot 42.9 percent (24-of-56) from the field.

The Coyotes continue on the road at Denver on Wednesday before returning home to host South Dakota State on Jan. 6. The South Dakota Showdown Series contest is a doubleheader, the first with SDSU in the Division I era. Tickets can be purchased through the USD Ticket Office at 605-677-5959 or at GoYotes.com/Tickets.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics