SMSU Falls At Nebraska To Former Coach Tim Miles

Mustangs Fall 79-38

LINCOLN, Neb. – The University of Nebraska, ranked No. 23 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll, connected on 11 3-pointers and limited Southwest Minnesota State to 30 percent shooting, to earn a 79-38 victory in men’s college basketball on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Today’s game was an exhibition for SMSU, while it was a regular season game for NU, which improves to 11-2 overall and is off to its best 13-game start since 1991-92. .

The Huskers are coached by Tim Miles, who spent four seasons as the head coach at SMSU from 1997-2001. SMSU head coach Brad Bigler played four seasons under Miles and helped SMSU win the 2001 NSIC and NCAA region championship.

SMSU finished the game making just 16 of 53 field goal attempts, while connecting on 3 of 21 from 3-point range. The Mustangs had a scoreless streak of nearly six minutes in the first half and failed to score in the final five minutes of the game.

NU finished the game shooting 44 percent (29 of 66), including 11 of 24 from 3-point land. The Huskers held a 47-30 rebound advantage and forced the Mustangs into 15 turnovers, which led to 24 points.

Ryan Bruggeman and Steven McNease each scored eight points to pace the Mustangs. Bruggeman also had seven rebounds and three assists.

James Palmer and Glynn Watson both poured in 16 points for the Huskers, while Isaac Copeland added 12 points.

The Huskers jumped out scoring the game’s first 12 points, before Bruggeman ended the run with a field goal at the 16:30 mark of the half. McNease would later hit a pair of free throws and was followed by a jumper from Bruggeman to cut the deficit to 12-6.

Bruggeman scored on a layup midway through the half to make the score 19-10, but the Mustangs went scoreless for nearly six minutes as the Huskers pushed the lead 24-10. Michael Lee would end the drought with a 3-pointer, but the Huskers answered with a 13-0 run to push the margin to 37-13, before settling for a 37-19 halftime lead.

SMSU shot just 29 percent (7 of 24) from the field with a pair of 3-pointers in the opening half and committed nine turnovers. NU held a 16-2 scoring advantage off of turnovers and finished with a 24-17 rebound edge in the half.

Much like to open the game, NU had a quick start to begin the second half, using an 11-2 run to build a 48-20 advantage with 16 minutes remaining and never looked back.

SMSU shot 31 percent in the second half, while NU finished the second half shooting 53 percent.

Southwest Minnesota State (7-4, 2-3 NSIC) returns to regular season play on Sunday with a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match-up at the University of Sioux Falls starting at 4 p.m.

Nebraska resumes Big 10 play on Wednesday at the University of Maryland.

-Recap Courtesy SMSU Athletics