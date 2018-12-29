Stampede Win At Fargo

Herd Win 5-3

Fargo, ND—Trailing 3-2 in the third, the Sioux Falls Stampede scored three unanswered goals to top the Fargo Force, 5-3 Saturday night in Fargo. The win pushed the Stampede (15-8-3) two points ahead of the Force (14-10-3) and kept the tied for fourth place in the West with Sioux City. The Herd are now 7-1-1 during the month of December and 3-1-0 on the road.

Five different players scored goals in the victory while Alec Calvaruso improved to 5-1-0 in goal after making 23 saves. The Stampede have outscored their opponents 30-15 in their last seven games and have tallied five or more goals in five of their last eight games.

Having not played since the middle of the month, Fargo came out with lots of energy and put pressure on the Stampede early, but Calvaruso stood tall in goal to keep the Force off the board. Sioux Falls would tally the first goal of the game, on the power play, at 17:33 when Austen Swankler scored his fifth goal of the season. Ethan Phillips took the puck inside the left circle and sent a perfect pass through the slot to Swankler who controlled the puck and wristed it into the upper left-hand corner of the net for a 1-0 lead. Fargo outshot the Herd 9-7 in the period.

Fargo got things going in the second and pulled even 7:04 into the period when Josh Nodler tallied his eighth of the season. A shot from Xan Gurney went off a skate and bounced in front of the net where Nodler quickly picked it up and beat Swankler. Just over two minutes later Nodler would strike again. A pass inside the slot that deflected right onto the stick of Nodler who knocked it into the net for a 2-1 lead. Sioux Falls drew even at 14:01 when they struck again on the power play. Carl Bergland won an offensive zone face-off right back to the point for Kessel who wristed a shot high through traffic and over the glove of Fargo goaltender Ryan Bischel to make it 2-2. Sioux Falls outshot Fargo 11-8.

Things really picked up in the third. The Force went on the power play just 2:34 into the period and cashed in right off the face-off as Josh Nodler won it back to Hank Crone who blasted it past the stick of Alec Calvaruso. Sioux Falls would battle back at 7:02 when Andre Lee intercepted a clearing attempt along the boards and fired a shot from the left point that went perfectly into the upper left-hand corner of the net for his ninth of the season and to tie the game, 3-3.

Sioux Falls regained the lead at 10:32 when Rylan Sullivan connected with Brian Chambers. Sullivan sent a pass across the slot to Chambers who quickly slapped the puck right past Bischel for a 4-3 advantage. The Stampede got some breathing room five minutes later when Jami Krannila tallied his 10th of the season. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov sent a perfect pass from the top of the right circle through the slot to Krannila who took the pass and cut in front of the net, moving from forehand to backhand before lifting into the net in a highlight reel goal. That would be all the Herd would need as they rolled to the 5-3 victory.

Fargo outshot the Stampede 9-7 in the third period and outshot the Herd 26-25 in the game. Sioux Falls finished the night 2-for-5 on the power play while Fargo was 1-for-4.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede