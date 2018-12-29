Working Out While Giving Back to the Community

It’s a philosophy at Coast 2 Coast Sports and Fitness in Tea that giving back to the community is just as important as working out. Conveniently, the owner of the gym has found a way to combine the two.

Folks from Coast 2 Coast Fitness are trading in their weights for lifting couches. They’re making sure they still get that morning work out in, all while helping out the community in the process.

“We enjoy lifting stuff and you know working hard, so it kind of fit really well,” said Owner, Corey Vasquez.

For three years Vasquez has volunteered with Furniture Mission. The Sioux Falls non-profit helps families in need by giving them gently used home furnishings. One way people can volunteer is by picking up and dropping off furniture.

Besides exercising, a big passion of Vasquez’s is giving back and he wants to encourage more people to do it. He invites his fitness family to help out, so they can feel what it’s like to volunteer.

“A lot of people come down here inexperienced on volunteering and their experiences of it are changed and altered and they leave here with a smile on their face and their cup, their personal cup pretty full,” said Vasquez.

Their efforts have made a big impact at the Furniture Mission.

“He really has an amazing posse of people that come in and they do it all. They will help load and unload and get the furniture out to those in need and they do it in record time.,” said Janean Michalov, Executive Director of the Furniture Mission.

It can be a tough workout, but they all says it’s worth it.

“You know you feel good and you get to watch peoples faces light up because you know they no longer have to sleep on the floor or you know their kids have furniture to play with or to rest on or just a simple piece of mind going to bed at night knowing they have a warm place called home,” said Vasquez.

After a morning of lifting the group can say they aren’t only stronger, but so is their community.

The Furniture Mission is always looking for volunteers. Click here to find out more. They are also always looking for furniture donations.