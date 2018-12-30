Augustana Women Win At Wayne State

Vikings Win 88-74

WAYNE, Neb. — A dominant second quarter set the tone for the No. 12 Augustana women’s basketball team as they picked up their ninth straight win with a 88-74 victory over Wayne State on Sunday afternoon. The win improves the Vikings to 14-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in NSIC play. The loss drops the Wildcats to 8-4 (3-3 NSIC).

Shelby Selland led all scorers with 20 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Vishe’ Rabb dropped a new career high 17 points in the victory, her previous was 16. Janelle Shiffler tallied 14, while Lynsey Prosser and Abby Hora each notched 11 points.

Augustana started strong the first quarter, outscoring Wayne State 25-15. Redshirt freshman Janelle Shiffler sparked the Vikings, scoring four quick points. The two-time reigning NSIC Player of the Week, Shelby Selland spiced things up when she knocked down a jumper midway through the first.

Selland and the Vikings are excited to have won on the road at WSC. “It is always tough to beat Wayne at home,” Selland said. “We knew we had to come with our ‘A’ game and it’s always difficult after winter break, but I thought we battled well.”

The Vikings maintained the lead early on, but Wayne State looked to comeback in the second quarter. The Wildcats used their uptempo style of play and active hands to poke the ball loose from the Vikings, which led to quick transition buckets for the Wildcats. Although the Vikings once led by 23, the Wildcats cut into the lead and made it a 52-43 game at halftime.

Selland led all scorers at the half with 11 points, and four rebounds, and a blocked shot. Behind Selland, was Rabb, she chipped in 10 points, Hora with nine, and Hana Metoxen and Prosser were tied with five apiece.

However, the nine point difference would prove to be the closest Wayne State would get. Beginning in the second half, the Vikings started to pull away. Shiffler intercepted a pass from the Wildcats and threw it up court to Selland, who found Prosser for a layup and the play of the night.

In the fourth, Prosser continued to score as she knocked down a jumper. Shiffler scored off of an assist from Rabb the next trip down the court as the Vikings extended the lead back to 13. Augustana’s defense stiffened in the 3rd, and held the Wildcats to shooting just 11 of 29 (37%) in the second half, while the Vikings shot 14 of 42 (42%). The Vikings lockdown defense in the final quarter helped secure the win and extend Augustana’s win streak to nine in a row.

Overall, Augustana went 32 of 77 from the field (41.6%) while knocking down 8 of 29 from three point land.

Augustana has just a couple days off to enjoy the victory as they hit the hardwood in Marshall, Minn. next week. The Vikings will take on Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. and then the team travels back to Sioux Falls where they take on the University of Sioux Falls Saturday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.

