HOOP CITY CLASSIC: Nation’s Top-Ranked LaLumiere Overpowers Tea

Titans Fall 78-64

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The final game of the Hoop City Classic late Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon featured a top-ranked team from South Dakota taking on the top-ranked prep basketball team in the entire country, LaLumiere.

LaLumiere jumped out to a big lead and, despite spirited play from the Titans the rest of the way, went on to defeat Tea 78-64.

