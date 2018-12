Scoreboard Sunday, December 30th

Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2018

NFL

Chicago 24, Vikings 10 (*Minnesota Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Finishes 8-7-1)

NBA

Timberwolves 113, Miami 104

Men’s College Basketball

SMSU 79, Sioux Falls 75

Augustana 72, Wayne State 71 (*Matt Cartwright Three At The Buzzer Wins Game)

Peru State 88, Dakota State 81

Dakota Wesleyan 100, Saint Mary’s 77

Women’s College Basketball

USD 67, NDSU 41

SMSU 77, Sioux Falls 61

Augustana 88, Wayne State 74

Northern State 52, Metro State 41