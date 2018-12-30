Sioux Falls Firework Seller Offers Online Pick-up and Delivery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Fireworks are now legally allowed to be sold in the South Dakota from now until the first of January. Vendors are pulling out all the stops to appeal to customers. One Sioux Falls business now lets people order fireworks from the comfort of their own homes. Fire Brothers Fireworks sells a majority of their fireworks online, and also offers deliveries in Sioux Falls. Photos and videos of what the fireworks look like when they’re lit are also available online. The owner says the goal is to make the firework buying process as easy as possible.

“Others weren’t exactly convinced by just having pick-up, so we took it a step further and said ‘why don’t we let people stay exactly where they’re at?’ They can watch all the videos and we’ll come right to you, so you don’t have to even move a muscle,” said Owner, Andy Jorgensen.

Deliveries take around two hours and cost $3.95 extra.

Online fireworks orders can be picked up at Fire Brothers Firework’s storefront at: 27217 473rd Ave., Sioux Falls.

For more info click here.