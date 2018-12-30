Skyforce Whip Wolves

Sioux Falls Wins At Iowa 129-114
Zach Borg,
Share This:

DES MOINES, IA – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (14-7) led by as many as 37 points en route to an eventual 129-114 victory over the Iowa Wolves (7-15) on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Arena. Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten led Sioux Falls in scoring for the 13th time this season with a game-high 29 points and seven rebounds in the win.

 

It was all Skyforce from the tip-off as the visitors scored 43 points in the opening quarter and never looked back. Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (21 points, 5-8 3FG) knocked down a pair of early triples as the Force started the game shooting 9-of-12 from long-distance. In total, Sioux Falls shot 23-of-42 (54.8 percent) from three-point range in the win.

 

The Wolves were led by a pair of 20-point performances from William Lee (24 points and 10 rebounds) and Jonathan Stark (23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds) while Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player C.J. Williams tallied 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the loss.

 

The Skyforce saw seven-of-nine available players score in double-figures on the night, including Raphiael Putney (14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks) who matched a career-high in rebounds in what was his seventh double-double of the season. DeAndre Liggins (14 points and nine assists) was efficient in the win, making five-of-six field goal attempts while Bubu Palo (14 points) rounded out the bulk of the scoring.

 

Sioux Falls will now look to build on its three-game winning streak on their home floor, traveling back to the Sanford Pentagon to take on the Austin Spurs (11-9) on Monday, December 31 and again on Wednesday, January 2. Meanwhile, the Wolves will now look to bounce back against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (9-10) on Saturday, January 5 in the midst of a seven-game home stand.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce

Categories: Semi Pro, Sioux Falls Skyforce-imported, Sports
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Skyforce Stop Stars To Maintain Perfect Home Start
Skyforce Win First Road Game In Des Moines
Skyforce Lose For First Time At Home
Skyforce Veteran Drew Glad to be Back

You Might Also Like