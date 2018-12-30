Skyforce Whip Wolves

Sioux Falls Wins At Iowa 129-114

DES MOINES, IA – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (14-7) led by as many as 37 points en route to an eventual 129-114 victory over the Iowa Wolves (7-15) on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Arena. Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten led Sioux Falls in scoring for the 13th time this season with a game-high 29 points and seven rebounds in the win.

It was all Skyforce from the tip-off as the visitors scored 43 points in the opening quarter and never looked back. Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (21 points, 5-8 3FG) knocked down a pair of early triples as the Force started the game shooting 9-of-12 from long-distance. In total, Sioux Falls shot 23-of-42 (54.8 percent) from three-point range in the win.

The Wolves were led by a pair of 20-point performances from William Lee (24 points and 10 rebounds) and Jonathan Stark (23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds) while Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player C.J. Williams tallied 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the loss.

The Skyforce saw seven-of-nine available players score in double-figures on the night, including Raphiael Putney (14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks) who matched a career-high in rebounds in what was his seventh double-double of the season. DeAndre Liggins (14 points and nine assists) was efficient in the win, making five-of-six field goal attempts while Bubu Palo (14 points) rounded out the bulk of the scoring.

Sioux Falls will now look to build on its three-game winning streak on their home floor, traveling back to the Sanford Pentagon to take on the Austin Spurs (11-9) on Monday, December 31 and again on Wednesday, January 2. Meanwhile, the Wolves will now look to bounce back against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (9-10) on Saturday, January 5 in the midst of a seven-game home stand.

