SMSU Second Quarter Stampede Leads To Win At Sioux Falls

Mustang Women Win 77-61

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Southwest Minnesota State stopped a three-game losing streak and earned its first road victory of the season with an impressive 77-61 victory over the University of Sioux Falls on Sunday in NSIC women’s college basketball at the Stewart Center.

SMSU, which earned its first win over USF since Jan. 15, 2013, snapping an 11-game skid, improves to 5-6 overall, 2-4 NSIC. USF lost its third straight conference game and falls to 8-4 overall, 3-3 NSIC.

Caleigh Rodning led five Mustangs in double figure scoring with 16 points and five rebounds. Meleah Reinhart and Jenna Borchers each scored 13 points, with Erin Baxter adding 11 and Sarah Buysse chipping in with 10 points. It was the first time since the 2010-11 season SMSU had five player score double figures in a game.

The Mustangs finished the game shooting 43 percent (24 of 56) from the field with nine 3-pointers in 22 attempts. SMSU dominated on the glass, holding a 42-28 rebound advantage, with Buysse pulling down a season-high eight to lead the squad.

USF finished the game shooting 44 percent (26 of 59), including 5 of 22 from 3-point range. Kaely Szymanski scored a team-high 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting with four 3-pointer for the Cougars.

SMSU closed the game making 20 of 23 from the free throw line, while USF was just 4 of 13. Both teams committed 16 turnovers.

USF used an early 10-2 run to build a 16-6 advantage and take a 22-13 lead after one quarter of play.

SMSU would battle back in a big way in the second quarter, using an 18-0 run to build a 13-point lead at 39-26 with three minutes left in the half. The Mustangs made 5 of 6 field goals during the run with Reinhart scoring 11 points with one 3-pointer.

USF would end the SMSU run with five straight points, but Borchers connected on a long 3-pointer and moments later was followed with a layup from Baxter to give the Mustangs a 44-31 halftime advantage.

SMSU shot 55 percent, while limiting USF to just 29 percent, in the second quarter. It was the first time SMSU limited an opponent to less than 10 points in a quarter this season since allowing eight to Williams Jewell on Nov. 17.

The Mustangs kept their strong play into the second half, pushing the lead to 55-40 with six minutes remaining in the third after a field goal by Abuk Akoi. The Cougars stormed back with eight unanswered points, but a big 3-pointer by Buysse—her second of the quarter—stopped the run and gave back the Mustangs a 10-point lead. The 3-pointer sparked the Mustangs on a 16-2 run to end the quarter and build a 71-50 advantage.

USF scored the first three points of the final quarter, but back-to-back layups by Baxter and Borchers followed by two free throws from Buysse pushed the margin to 77-53 and the Mustangs cruised to the victory.

Southwest Minnesota State returns to action on Friday, Jan. 4, hosting nationally-ranked and NSIC South Division-leading Augustana (14-1, 6-0 NSIC) at 5:30 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SMSU Athletics