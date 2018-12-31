AAA Discontinues “Underutilized” Tipsy Tow Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This is the first New Year’s Eve in more than 10 years that Tipsy Tow will not be available for rides home.

AAA had been offering the service that allowed people and their car to be towed home after being out for the evening. Marilyn Buskohl with AAA tells KDLT News the service was discontinued this year, because it was underutilized.

The service had been available in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell, Vermillion, Aberdeen and Yankton.