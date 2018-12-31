2019 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle to Begin Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A popular New Year tradition among foodies and burger lovers is back this year in downtown Sioux Falls.

The 2019 Burger Battle begins January 2nd and runs through the 31st. This is the 6th year downtown Sioux Falls restaurants have pitted their best burgers against each other for the title of Burger Battle Champion.

Diners can order and rate each other burger based on patty, presentation, toppings, bun and customer service. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will win.

Blarney Stone Pub, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, CRAVE, Falls Landing Bar & Grill, JL Beers, Ode to Food and Drinks, PAve, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, The Market, Tommy Jack’s Pub and Wiley’s Tavern are all participating.

Visit dtsf.com for a full description of this year’s burgers.