Extra Officers Out on New Year’s Eve Saturation Patrol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Extra officers will be on the road this evening in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the streets.

The Sioux Falls Police Department received a grant from the Office of Highway Safety. It will pay for five extra officers and a traffic supervisor to be on patrol tonight. They will specifically be looking out for impaired drivers.

“They are considered on a saturation patrol. They may concentrate on a certain area on one point, but for the most part they go to areas that we know are somewhat more susceptible to having people who are driving intoxicated. We’ll try to have enforcement in that area,” said Capt. Loren McManus.

Authorities urge people to find a sober ride home whether that be through a designated driver, taxi, or Lyft.