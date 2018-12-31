Great Bear to Close Early New Years Day to Make Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Anyone hoping to kick the New Year off on the slopes will have to do it early.

Great Bear Ski Valley will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday to make snow on the tubing and ski hills.

Great Bear will be closed all day Wednesday to make snow and will re-open at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Great Bear is hosting a New Year’s Eve party starting at 5 p.m., with fireworks at midnight. Great Bear is also offering $5 tubing starting this Friday for Frosty Frolics Weekend and its first session of Lazer Tubing on Saturday. For more information visit greatbearpark.com.