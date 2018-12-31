House Democrats Have Plan to Fund Government, But Not a Wall

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats have released their plan to re-open the government without approving money for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

At the same time, Trump is struggling to find leverage to break the stalemate days before the GOP’s monopoly on Washington power comes to an end.

Democrats in the House unveiled two bills Monday to put hundreds of thousands of federal workers back on the job. They were expected to pass them as soon as the new Congress convenes Thursday.

Whether the Republican-led Senate, under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, would consider the bills – or if Trump would sign either into law – was unclear. McConnell spokesman Donald Stewart said Senate Republicans would not take action without Trump’s backing.

The partial government shutdown began Dec. 22.