How to Light Up New Year’s Eve Sky Safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — If you’re choosing to ring in the New Year fireworks are a popular tradition. But before setting off the booms there are laws and safety recommendations to follow.

Firecrackers to roman candles and sparklers, firework sales are underway in South Dakota.

“People want to start the new year off with a boom, and so New Year’s provides a way for them to count down and then go outside and light a couple things to kick off the,” says Andy Jorgensen of Fire Bros Fireworks.

Jorgensen started Fire Bros Fireworks a couple years ago. This is the first time he’s selling during New Years.

“It’s been fairly good fairly steady,” says Jorgensen.

As fun as fireworks are, Jorgensen wants people to be cautious especially in this weather.

“On days like this when it’s super snowy and windy out it could be dangerous to be lighting something that blows up and goes up in the air and could go sidewise up in the air and hit something else, so wanting to be mindful of that as well,” says Jorgensen.

Space is key when lighting off fireworks.

“In general you want to stay a safe distance away as you’re lighting it, and you’re always going to want to put the firework away from any sort of trees or buildings roughly 150 feet away is a general practice to make sure it doesn’t hit anything around it,” Jorgensen.

In Sioux Falls they can be set off outside city limits through New Year’s Day. Fireworks that do not shoot up into the air like sparklers are allowed within city limits. Setting off illegal fireworks in Sioux Falls can cost you a $95 citation.

New Year’s is no 4th of July when it comes to fireworks.

“But you do have those diehard fans that are always looking for an extra boom in the holiday,”

Another tip to note is if a firework has a hole or dent in it don’t shoot it off, but instead return it.