Last Call for Local Restaurants “Breadico” and “Bros Brasserie”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not really the end of the year until some surprise announcements are made, which is exactly what local restaurants “Breadico” and “Bros Brasserie” did.

On Saturday, “Breadico” told their followers they will close their storefront on 8th street to start the new year. They say their bread is in high demand and they want to focus more on providing it for local restaurants and stores like HyVee.

Similar to “Breadico,” “Bros Brasserie” said after serving Sioux Falls for almost 10 years that it was time to close this chapter on New Year’s Eve.

“We loved it. ‘Bros’ is officially going to be gone as you know it,” says Owner and Head Chef for “Bros Brasserie” Ryan Tracy.

Back then, there was only about 6 local restaurants downtown. Since the opening of “Bros Brasserie,” owners have seen major growth.

Tracy explains, “The restaurants definitely doubled in volume year after year after year it seemed. Then in the last 2 years, you’ve really seen a big boom.”

The idea for Bros started as a place for craft beers and that quickly turned into a casual fine dining space. Their goal was to create a comfortable environment for conversion and good food.

Owner Ryan Tracy says this was accomplished thanks to the community.

“We wanted to create really good food in a causal atmosphere and that’s been the atmosphere. Just (kind of) not quite as ‘stuffy’ as a normal fine dining restaurant, but a little bit more vibrant I would say,” says Tracy.

Since the announcement last Thursday over Facebook, sales have jumped 50%. Although the community is sad to see this hot spot go, it’s “fitting” to end on a high note to start the new year.

“Breadico” will close its doors on Saturday January 5th.