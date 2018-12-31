Out and About: Week of New Years!

Simon Floss,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hard to believe, but the new year is upon us!

There’s a number of fun events planned for New Years Eve, and for the week itself. Kali Trautman from The Event Company stopped by to give us the details.

For more information, see below!

Monday, December 31st – New Year’s Eve at The District

Monday, December 31st – Sioux Falls Stampede NYE Game

Tuesday, January 1st – First Day Hike

Wednesday, January 2nd-Downtown Burger Battle

Saturday, January 2nd – Lazer Tubing

Categories: Community, KDLT News Today, KDLT News Today Interviews, Local News, News, Out and About
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

New Year’s Eve Safety: Find a Ride, Don̵...
St. Ivany Honored, Herd Keep Winning
Former Stampede Kotkansalo & Swayman Selected...
Stampede Rally Comes up Short in OT

You Might Also Like