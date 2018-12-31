Skyforce Fall Late to Spurs at Pentagon

Skyforce Fall Late to Spurs at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (14-8) saw its three-game winning streak snapped in a 111-105 loss to the Austin Spurs (12-9) on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Spurs’ guard Nick Johnson tallied 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the way for the visitors.

Sioux Falls forced an early Austin timeout after starting the game on a 10-3 run, but the Spurs responded by cutting the deficit to just four points heading into the second period. Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten (25 points and 12 rebounds) posted his 12th double-double of the season and led the way for the Skyforce for much of the first half.

Neither side was able to create much separation over the next two periods, resulting in an 83-83 tie heading into the final quarter. Johnson, accompanied by a pair of double-doubles from Julian Washburn (11 points and 10 rebounds) and San Antonio Spurs two-way player Ben Moore (15 points and 14 rebounds), helped Austin build a seven-point lead midway through the fourth before the Skyforce answered with a 10-0 run.

Ultimately, the Spurs’ physicality proved too much for Sioux Falls down the stretch despite big performances from Bubu Palo (24 points) and Raphiael Putney (24 points and seven rebounds). Putney tallied 10 of his 24 points in the final period alone, while Palo turned in a personal season-high in the scoring column.

John Holland (18 points), along with San Antonio Spurs assignees Lonnie Walker IV (15 points) and Chimezie Metu (11 points and six rebounds) rounded out the double-digit scoring for Austin in the win.

Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (14 points) marked the only other Skyforce player in double-figures, though DeAndre Liggins stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals in the loss.

The Skyforce will have a chance to avenge its New Year’s Eve let-down as they host a rematch against the Austin Spurs on Wednesday, January 2 at the Sanford Pentagon.