Stampede Make it 5 Straight Wins at The Denny

Sioux Falls, SD—Artem Ivanyuzhenkov scored on a penalty shot in the third period and the Sioux Falls Stampede ended 2018 with a 4-2 victory over the Lincoln Stars before 6,932 fans at the PREMIER Center on Monday night. The Herd have won five straight games on home ice and finish the month of December with an 8-1-1 mark. Four different players scored goals while Jaxson Stauber stopped 22 of 24 shots to earn the win in goal for the Stampede who improved to 16-8-3 on the season.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Stampede were able to break through at 15:51 when Sam Stevens scored shorthanded. Blake Bride intercepted a Stars pass at the blue line and sent a pass up ice to Stevens who skated in on a breakaway and backhanded a shot past Lincoln goaltender Tyler Johnson for a 1-0 lead. Both teams tallied six shots on goal in the first period.

Sioux Falls added to their lead at 4:12 of the second period when Artem Ivanyuzhenkov took the puck in the slot and found Anthony Romano skating down the right wing side and one-timed his pass into the goal for a 2-0 advantage. Just over four minutes later the Herd scored again, this time Ethan Phillips found Andre Lee who broke away in the slot and faked out Johnson while tucking the puck under the crossbar for a 3-0 lead. The Stars would get on the board at 11:09 when Josh Lopina wristed a shot past Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stauber. The Herd took the two-goal lead into the locker despite being outshot 9-6 in the period.

It remained that way until the 11:21 mark when Lincoln made things interesting on a goal from Devlin McCabe. Mason Klee got a shot on goal that was stopped by Stauber, but the rebound squeaked out in the crease and McCabe quickly knocked it home to make it a one-goal game. Seconds later the Herd would respond though as Ivanyuzhenkov broke in on goal, but was hooked which resulted in a penalty shot for the Herd. Ivanyuzhenkov made it count as he faked on his backhand sending Johnson to his left before tucking the puck in on a forehand shot to give the Herd a 4-2 lead.

The Stars pulled Johnson in the final two minutes, but Stauber was on top of his game and shutdown the Stars to collect his 7th win of the season. Lincoln outshot the Stampede 24-20 on the night and finished 0-for-3 on the power play as the Stampede were 0-for-3 as well.

Sioux Falls returns to action this Friday and Saturday night when they host Waterloo and Des Moines at the PREMIER Center. Game times are 7:05 PM each night.