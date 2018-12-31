This Weekend: Governor-elect Kristi Noem’s Inauguration Ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem will officially take the oath of office this weekend, to become South Dakota’s 33rd and first female governor.

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. at the state capitol rotunda where Noem and Lieutenant Governor-elect Larry Rhoden will be sworn in.

The ceremonies are free to the public. The inaugural ball and capital ball will be held Saturday night. Tickets are $25 and can be found at pierretickets.com.