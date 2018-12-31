Throngs to Pack Times Square for Mild, Rainy New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) – Sting, Christina Aguilera and revelers from around the world are set to welcome 2019 in New York City’s Times Square.

Spectators are expected to start assembling early Monday afternoon for the made-for-TV extravaganza.

The celebration takes place under tight security, with partygoers checked for weapons and herded into pens to await the stroke of midnight.

Last year’s event was one of the coldest on record. Forecasters say this year’s party will take place amid mild temperatures, but possibly rain.

Umbrellas are banned for security reasons.

Rain or shine, performers will try to light up the crowd.

Bastille and New Kids On The Block will perform medleys of their songs on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Bebe Rexha will perform John Lennon’s “Imagine” just before the midnight ball drop.