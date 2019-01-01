Suspect in Custody Following “Active Shooter” Situation in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man has been taken into custody after what officers called an “active shooter” situation in a Rapid City neighborhood.

Officers were called to the man’s home on Racine Street just after 9:30 a.m. for a wellbeing check.

When officers arrived, the man fired several shots out his window at them.

The Pennington County Sheriff estimates the man fired upwards of 20 rounds.

The man surrendered after law enforcement deployed gas and flash bangs following several hours of failed negotiations.

No one was injured.

The suspect has been identified as Jordan Wounded Face, 30.

LIVE UPDATE: Suspect has been safely taken into custody. Safety has been restored to the area. This is the best possible resolution to the situation. Posted by Rapid City Police Department on Tuesday, January 1, 2019

PREVIOUS STORY:

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Several streets are closed in Rapid City as officers respond to an “active shooter” incident.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Racine Street around 9:30 this morning to check on a person living in the area who was making concerning statements to family members.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the man through an open window of his home.

The man fired two rounds out the window, the officer was not struck.

The scene has been locked down and people have been evacuated from their homes.

The SWAT team is currently working to negotiate with the man.

Authorities believe he is alone in the home.

Rapid City Police Asst. Chief Don Hedrick says Jordan Wounded Face, 30, of Rapid City has been identified as the man inside.

Lacrosse Street from I-90 to E. North Street is closed. Anamosa Street is also closed from Walmart to North Maple Street.

The public is advised to stay out of the area.