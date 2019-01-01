Group Fitness May Help You Stick To Your New Year’s Resolution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If getting in shape is your new year’s resolution yet again, you’re not alone. According to the health department, less than half of people in South Dakota are getting enough physical activity.

Upbeat music, moving to the beat, and friends, but this isn’t a party. This is a gym.

“Workouts don’t have to be such a chore,” said Braden Bradfield of Revolution Yoga and Cycle. “They can be a fun social event.”

Revolution Yoga and Cycle is just one of the gyms bringing group fitness classes to Sioux Falls, combining cardio with community.

People that work out on their own often throw in the towel after about six weeks.

However, group fitness could be the change you need to break the cycle.

Fitness instructors say it’s the familiar faces that keep people coming back to their bike or their mat.

“I’ve seen several people come just once and then all of the sudden they’re coming twice a day,” said Bradfield. “They’re coming in the morning and at night.”

Jen Johnson of GreatLIFE says the secret to group fitness is accountability. Johnson says people who attend group fitness classes are more likely to make it to the gym regularly than those who work out alone. When you make friends in class, you’ll make plans to keep going together. If you skip class, your new friends will notice.

“They’re waiting for you at the gym or they’re waiting to pick you up if you’re going to go together and that’s going to make you pick yourself up out of bed and go to the gym,” said Johnson.

There are a variety of group fitness classes like water aerobics, Zumba, and Body Pump.

Johnson says people of all ages are giving group fitness a try, so don’t be discouraged if you’re a beginner.

“They’re all new at it, too, so you get to learn together,” said Johnson.

Before your first class, Johnson recommends arriving a few minutes early so the instructor can show you the ropes and answer any questions.