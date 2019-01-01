He Was The New Year’s Baby, And Now His Daughter Is, Too

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For one Sioux Falls family, Tuesday isn’t just a “Happy New Year” – it’s a happy birthday.

Ashley and Chris Bohlen of Sioux Falls welcomed their baby girl, Lauren Louise, at 1:47 on Tuesday morning. Lauren was the first baby born at a Sioux Falls hospital in 2019.

She weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces and is 21 and a half inches long.

No one was expecting her mom, Ashley, to give birth to the city’s New Year baby. She wasn’t due until January 11th.

“She’s going to be a stubborn one, I think,” said Ashley. “Just, she knew when she wanted to come and we’re okay with that.”

There’s an even bigger twist to this story. Dad Chris was also the new year’s baby in Milbank back in 1988.

Lauren joins her big brother Joseph, although Mom and Dad say he’s still warming up to the idea of having a sibling.