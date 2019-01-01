Rapid City Regional Airport Re-Opens New Year’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Rapid City Regional Airport has reopened a day after severe weather shut it down.

The airport said on its Facebook page Tuesday employees worked through the night to clean up after blowing and drifting snow caused Monday’s closure. The airport reopened about 4 a.m. Officials urged travelers to check with their airline on possible flight changes.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for New Year’s Day. But high temperatures Tuesday are expected to stay in the single digits with wind chills of 26 below.