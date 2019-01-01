SOUND: Nebraska and SMSU’s Reunion Visit Beneficial for Mustangs

LINCOLN, N.E. — When Nebraska Head Coach and Doland native Tim Miles hosted SMSU it wasn’t just for an easy victory. It was a reunion many won’t soon forget.

Brad Bigler the head coach at Southwest Minnesota State, played for Miles at SMSU in the 1990s.

On Saturday, he faced his old coach in Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 23rd ranked Huskers jumped out to a 12-0 lead and didn’t really look back winning 79-38.

The Mustangs earned $30,000s for the game which will go to locker room upgrades.

Click on the video box to hear from Head Coach Bigler and Senior Guard Ryan Bruggeman.