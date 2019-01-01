The 32nd Annual New Year’s Eve Bike Ride

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Staying inside and curling up in a blanket while watching football doesn’t sound like a bad idea, especially on New Year’s Day. However, some people see this as the perfect opportunity to go out for a bike ride.

“A lot of people have family in town. This is a great way to either do something with your family or get away from your family. There’s not a whole lot going on and it’s kind of a challenge,” says Spoke-N-Sport Owner Chad Pickard.

Since 1988, Spoke-N-Sport bike shop holds the over 6 mile ride across multi-use trials in Sioux Falls. Now usually this would be a 12 mile ride, but sometimes you have to think about the safety of the riders during these weather conditions.

Pickard explains, “There’s a lot of people that come with families and kids. So we’re always conscience of that. It’s not about racing or going the distance. It’s about hanging out with friends and getting on a bike.”

The ride is a free event, however donations are accepted and will go towards the “Strider Bike kindergarten P.E. Curriculum” program in Rapid City. Organizers say no matter what the weather is, mother nature can never stop the first ride of the season for a great cause.

“The idea behind the ‘Strider’ bike program is to introduce kids to bikes and for those who are already know how to ride bikes. It will help advance their skills and so growing through that they’ll become our future cyclists.”

With this program, the hope is to have more kids riding their bikes and to have fewer cars on the road to either drop or pick up kids from school.

After the ride those taking part gathered for some well deserved chili and hot chocolate. Their goal was to raise at least 35-hundred dollars. To donate, visit snsbikes.com for more information.