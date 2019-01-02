Avera Surgeon Gives Birth To Hospital’s First Baby Of The Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – What happens when the doctor becomes the patient?

Doctor Tricia Merrigan is a breast surgeon at Avera in Sioux Falls. She’s at the hospital, but she isn’t performing surgery.

Instead, Tricia gave birth to Avera’s first baby of 2019 at 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday. Royce Jonathon Merrigan weighs seven pounds 14 ounces.

Tricia says she felt right at home. Her coworker actually delivered her baby boy.

“It is very fun to have them be apart of it, so it kind of makes you feel like a family,” said Tricia.

This is the fifth child for the Merrigan family. Royce joins three older sisters and an older brother.