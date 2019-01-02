DWU Sweeps Morningside in big GPAC Doubleheader at Corn palace

MITCHELL, SD… It was a fun night for the Cirb Crazies at the Corn Palace Wednesday night. They had plenty to cheer about as DWU swept the GPAC doubleheader from Morningside. In the women’s game, the top-ranked Tigers dominated #8 Morningside 91-67. Kynedi Cheeseman and Rylie Osthus each scored 20 points, Lisa Carr had 19 and Makaela Karst 14 points and 11 boards as DWU improved to 16-1.

Then in the men’s game Ty Hoglund poured in 30 points and the Tigers out-lasted the #2 Mustangs in a close game throughout 86-82. Nick Harden was next in line with 13 points for Matt Wilber’s Tigers who are now 13-4 after their biggest win of the season.