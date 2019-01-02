Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society Merger Complete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (from Sanford Health) — The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health have officially combined.

As a combined organization, Sanford Health now employs nearly 50,000 people, offering health services spanning the continuum of life, including clinics, hospitals, health insurance and senior care services, in 26 states.

“We know that bringing these two organizations under one umbrella has many benefits for those we serve,” said Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO. “Being on the forefront of the changing health care landscape made this historic opportunity a reality.”

David Horazdovsky remains CEO of The Society and has joined Sanford’s corporate leadership team. Randy Bury has transitioned to president of the Society from his previous role as Sanford’s chief administration officer.

The organizations began exploring an affiliation in late 2017. The Society’s membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of the affiliation in June 2018, which cleared regulatory review prior to closing.

“With the affiliation complete, leaders can begin the exciting work of exchanging knowledge and developing ideas to better serve our patients and residents,” Krabbenhoft said. “Bringing the expertise together will create a national model on how to deliver exceptional care through the full spectrum of life.”

“The shared heritage of Sanford and the Society will guide the transformation of both organizations as a leader in providing care through the life span,” Horazdovsky said. “We look forward to expanding our horizons and providing care to more people in more places.”

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries. Nearly $1 billion in gifts from philanthropist Denny Sanford have transformed how Sanford Health improves the human condition. For information, visit sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.