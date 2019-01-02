SD Native, WWE Hall Of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund Passes Away At 76

South Dakota native and WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has passed away at the age of 76.

The WWE called Okerlund, who was born in Sisseton, one of the “most recognizable interviewers in sports entertainment.”

He was given the nickname “Mean Gene” by wrestler and former Minnesota governor Jessie Ventura. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Okerlund is also a member of the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2009 as a member of the band Gene Carroll and the Shades.