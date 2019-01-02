Someone You Should Know: Madison Native Competing In The Titan Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – You may remember this Madison gymnastics star. All eyes were on Jenessa Goeman at gymnastics competitions growing up. Now, the USF grad is taking on an even bigger stage.

Whether it’s at the gym or in life, Goeman isn’t afraid to push herself. That’s what inspired the South Dakota native to move to Florida in 2012. She started a new job and a new relationship.

“Next thing you know, we broke up and then I turned that pain into my passion,” said Goeman. “I wanted to become the best version of myself and sitting on the couch feeling sorry for myself wasn’t going to get me there.”

Jenessa once again turned to her lifelong love of athletics and competition. This time, instead of gymnastics, she gave bodybuilding a try.

Earlier this year, Goeman was watching The Tonight Show when she heard about the Titan Games, an exciting new physical competition starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“This is my calling,” said Goeman. “I was like, this is everything. This has my name on it.”

Goeman and 100,000 other people sent in audition videos. Then, she got the phone call.

“Pretty amazing, I remember jumping up and down at work with my coworkers,” said Goeman.

Goeman says the competition is an amazing experience, but the friendships she’s formed with the other competitors are the real prize. Through the ups and downs, Goeman knows her hometown is cheering her on.

“That’s what it takes to become a Titan,” said Goeman. “It’s mind-blowing.”

The grand prize is $100,000. The Titan Games premiere Thursday right here on KDLT.