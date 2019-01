Tiger Men Have New Look this Season

MITCHELL, SD… The Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball team has a dramatic new look this season. Matt Wilber’s Tigers are off to a 12-4 start that has them ranked 18th in the NAIA poll. But his team’s in the past got the ball inside for much of their success. Such is not the case this year as the team continues to blend it’s chemistry with the heart of the rugged GPAC schedule still ahead.