Tips For Succeeding at Financial New Year’s Resolutions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Nearly half of Americans make New Year’s resolutions each year according to research from the University of Scranton and of those, only 8% are likely to succeed.

Christina Lynn, a Registered Investment Rep. at Lynn Financial in Sioux Falls says with the right New Year’s resolutions, you can get your finances back on track. She says the biggest mistake people make are that their goals aren’t specific enough.

“If you say ‘I want to save money in 2019,’ that’s too vague and you’re likely to not continue pursuing that goal because it’s really hard to quantify,” said Lynn.

Instead come up with a specific amount of money you want to save. Then come up with a plan on how you’ll reach that goal, either by finding a way to bring in extra income to meet it or by cutting costs.

“Take a look at your lifestyle and for example if you’re going out to eat for lunch everyday, you might be spending $7 to $15 everyday for lunch and so you can reroute those funds to your savings fund by packing your own lunch,” said Lynn.

To accomplish your goals, Lynn says it’s important to track your progress.

“My suggestion is to print off a small calendar with just the month view and then highlight each day you put towards your goal,” said Lynn.

“As you keep going and as you highlight each day, you are going to feel the momentum build and you’re not going to want to quit because you have already put so much works towards your goal.”

Then set up auto transfers, where the money automatically goes into your savings account each month.

“Make it so that it’s seamless, effortless, there is no stress involved. It is just happening automatically behind the scenes like auto pilot,” said Lynn.

That way you can have a successful 2019.

For more tips click here.