Why Slowing Economies Could Prod US and China to Reach Deal

Associated Press,
Share This:

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration and China are facing growing pressure to blink in their six-month stare-down over trade because of jittery markets and portents of economic weakness.

The import taxes the two sides have imposed on hundreds of billions of each other’s goods – and the threat of more to come – have heightened anxiety on each side of the Pacific. The longer their trade war lasts, the longer companies and consumers will feel the pain of higher-priced imports and exports.

Their conflict is occurring against the backdrop of a slowdown in China and an expected U.S. slump that a prolonged trade war could worsen – a fear that’s weighing on financial markets. Yet those very pressures, analysts say, give the two countries a stronger incentive to make peace.

Categories: Agriculture, Business, KDLT News Today, News, News Top Story, U.S. & World News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

President, Governor Call for Flags to be Flown at ...
Trade War Between US And China Brings Uncertainty ...
Trump Says He Wants Nauert as Next UN Ambassador, ...
Helpline Center Offering Support To Farmers   

You Might Also Like