Wired Wednesday: Why So Many Are Donning This Dotted Suit

Best-selling app creator, Carla White, bravely wore a tight-fitting black and white polka dotted suit Wednesday on KDLT News Today to explain what she says has become a somewhat unintended fitness trend.

If you haven’t heard of the ZOZOSUIT, it’s meant to be a product that allows you to custom order clothing to fit whatever your size is. White explains how it all works, in the video above. She adds however, that the program designed to give you your best fit, is now also inspiring its users to lose weight and get into better shape. Learn more about it all, by clicking on the interview.