Authorities Pursing More Than 90 Leads Shooting Death of SD Woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Investigators are pursing more than 90 leads in the death of a South Dakota woman who was found shot dead on a Missouri interstate with her kids in the back seat.

Authorities have released few details in the death investigation of Melissa Peskey. They have not said whether the vehicle was moving at the time of the shooting, what type of firearm was involved, or whether Peskey may have been targeted.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.