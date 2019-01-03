Commercial Project Manager

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

The Construction Superintendent coordinates all site construction activities and supervises all field personnel as required to successfully complete projects on schedule and within budget. This includes maintaining the highest quality, supervising all field personnel, while administering good construction safety practices with all activities. Reports to Project Manager.

Core Responsibilities. . .

* Coordinates and supervises all construction activities

* Directs all field personnel to achieve completion of the project on schedule, within budget, with quality workmanship that conforms to original plans and specifications

* Maintains construction schedule, identifies, and solves problems

* Orders materials and schedules inspections as necessary throughout the process

* Maintains positive relationships with customers, contractors, suppliers and other employees

* Promotes job site safety, encourages safe work practices and rectifies job site hazards immediately

* Ensures all company employees are adhering to the company safety policy

* Maintains an organized job site

Core Competencies. . .

* Organization: utilizes strong organizational skills

* Communication: displays strong communication skills and employs effective listening skills

* Problem Solving: analyzes problems and makes sound decisions in a timely manner based on objectives, risks, implications and costs

* Interpersonal Skills: tactful and mature demeanor with well-developed interpersonal skills including the ability to work well with diverse personalities

* 3-5 Years Experience

Benefits to include. . .

* Home Every Night

* Holiday Pay/Paid Time Off

* Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K

* Competitive Pay

Job Requirements:

* A self-starting, highly motivated, and goal oriented individual

* Excellent attention to detail with emphasis placed on quality

* Well-developed, interpersonal skills including the ability to manage diverse personalities

* Analytical with the ability to examine issues from multiple viewpoints

* Works well with others

Contact Information:

605-767-3500 – phone

605-767-3501 – fax

ashley@nielsonconstruction.net – email

Link to Job Posting on your Company Website: