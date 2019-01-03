Daum’s Big Night Not Enough as Jacks Out-Scored by Mastadons

Fort Wayne, Ind. — South Dakota State dropped a 104-88 contest at Purdue Fort Wayne Thursday night inside Memorial Coliseum.

The Jackrabbits (11-6, 1-1 Summit League) shot 46.5 from the field and hit nine 3-pointers, but saw the Mastodons bury 17 3s, including nine in the second half to pull away down the stretch.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 29 points, hitting 11-of-21 from the field alongside a seven-rebound performance.

David Jenkins scored 21 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Tevin King (five assists) and Owen King (three assists) each added 10 in the scoring column.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Kason Harrell and John Konchar each had 23 points.

“They (Purdue Fort Wayne) were definitely the more aggressive team,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “If we’re at our best, we feel good about the outcome, and that wasn’t our best. Purdue Fort Wayne played great and deserves credit, but we obviously did not get it done tonight. We’ll clean some things up and be better.”

Jenkins hit a wide-open trey on the game’s opening possession to begin a seesaw half with 15 lead changes and five ties. All even at 22 after a Daum tip-in at 9:28, the Jacks and Mastodons traded buckets over the next two minutes until back-to-back treys provided Purdue Fort Wayne with a six-point separation (34-29) at the under-eight break.

Daum sank a 3-pointer out of the timeout, but Purdue Fort Wayne continued to push and took a seven-point lead in the final minute of the period. State, however, used a last-second layup from Daum to head to the locker room down five, 47-42.

SDSU found itself down double figures (65-51) early in the second after Purdue Fort Wayne hit six treys in the first five minutes of the half as the Jacks went cold on their end of the court. Down 14 at that point, the Jacks looked to piece together a comeback, but could not close the gap in the defeat.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 18-13 all-time against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game 30th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 2,626 career points. He moved into 27th with 2,655, passing Michael Brooks (La Salle), Troy Bell (Boston College) and Stephen Curry (Davidson).

Tevin King has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games.

David Jenkins went over 20 for the ninth time this season and 21st time in his career. Jenkins has 886 career points through 51 career performances and is on pace to join the 1,000-point club later this month.

Owen King posted a career-high 15 points.

Up Next

South Dakota State closes its Summit League-opening road trip Sunday at in-state rival South Dakota. The Jackrabbits and Coyotes tip at 4:30 p.m in Vermillion, South Dakota.