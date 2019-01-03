Dordt’s Miracle Rally Shocks #2 Concordia in 2 OT’s

Dordt's Miracle Rally Shocks #2 Concordia in 2 OT's

SIOUX CENTER, IA… The Dordt women trailed 2nd-ranked Concordia by 16 points in the 4th quarter Wednesday night in Sioux Center. But they had witnessed the men making a similar rally at the Corn Palace when they finished the game on an 18-0 run. The women responded with an 18-2 run to tie the game at 77 when Siennah Stamness hit a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. She would finish the night with 17 points. And in double overtime Erika Feenstra took over. She had a pair of 3-point plays en route to a 32 point/12 rebound night and a dramatic 97-92 double overtime victory to improve to 13-4 for the season. The Defenders are ranked 13th in the NAIA poll.