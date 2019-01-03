Heroes Behind the Badge Blood Drive Wraps Up Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s still time to join force with Sioux Falls’ finest. The 23rd annual Heroes Behind the Badge Blood Drive wraps up Friday.

The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue go head-to-head each year to see who can raise the most blood donations for the Community Blood Bank.

To help, go to Avera or Sanford and tell them you’re donating for police or fire. As of this morning, fire was leading police 339 to 310. Police are the defending champions, but they say there’s always a clear winner.

“Like I said, friendly competition is good. I’m glad to see that it’s close. Hopefully we can retain it, but if we don’t, the blood bank still wins and that’s what it’s all about,” said Capt. Loren McManus.

The winning department will also donate $700 to a charity of their choice, the other will donate $300.