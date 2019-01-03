Legislative Breakfasts Better Connect Voters with Elected Officials, Issues

There are hundreds of bills that will be taken up by state legislators during the 2019 session, which is set to begin next week in Pierre. Because so many of the issues being debated have a first-hand impact on South Dakota families and Sioux Falls voters, in particular, the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Thursday held its annual Legislative breakfast to bring as many interested and invested parties into the same room as possible. Debra Owen, Public Policy Director for the Sioux Falls Chamber, joined us in the studio Thursday morning to explain what is at stake.