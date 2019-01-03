State Legislatures Discuss Mental Health Issues in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The legislative session kicks off next week in Pierre, but Sioux Falls lawmakers gave a quick glimpse into some of their top priorities, including mental health.

A study conducted by state officials over the summer highlighted some of the problems that can stem from poor mental health. That includes adult and juvenile substance abuse, which they say can lead to overcrowded jails due to a lack of mental health treatment resources.

The problem becomes even more difficult in rural communities.

“If you’re in Eagle Butte, or in Redfield, or some other remote part of the state, we don’t have some of the same resources we have here, so, all of those issues all tie together,” said Kevin Jensen, the Health and Human Services Chair.

State Senator Deb Soholt says there are talks of appropriating funds this session for a mental health task force.