Norton’s Career Knight paces OG win over Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights played stifling defense in the second half against Watertown Thursday night holding the Arrows to 10 points and Zach Norton came off the bench for Derek Robey and had a career night with 25 points as OG beat the Arrows 59-29.