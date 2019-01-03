Scoreboard Thursday, January 3rd

Scoreboard Thursday, January 3rd
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

Scoreboard Thursday, January 3rd

NHL

Wild 4, Toronto 3 *Parise 18th goal

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 85, Fort Wayne 52 *Guebert 16 points
Denver 104, South Dakota 99 *Lamb 23 points

Men’s Basketball

Fort Wayne 104, SDSU 88 *Daum 29 points
NE Christian 88, Mount Marty 83 *Johnson 31 pts./13 reb.

H.S. Gymnastics

@ Britton-Hecla

143.15 Watertown
130.15 Huron
119.35 Britton-Hecla

*Myah Morris (W) 35.90
*Erica Zell (H) 35.80

Dual in Sioux Falls

136.1 Madison
135.8 O’Gorman

*Emily Dougherty (OG) 34.95

College Wrestling

Northern 21, Augustana 13

H.S. Wrestling

BH/Scotland/Avon 54, EPJ 18

Clark/Willow Lake Triangular
Clark/Willow Lake 45, Ortonville, Minn. 25

St. Thomas More Quadrangular
Belle Fourche 45, Spearfish 36

Belle Fourche 72, St. Thomas More 6

Belle Fourche 78, Hill City 6

Webster Triangular
Redfield Area 46, Webster Area 27

Redfield Area 66, Groton Area 3

Webster Area 47, Groton Area 24

H.S. Basketball

Boys

Bowman County, N.D. 72, Harding County 58

Corsica/Stickney 64, Platte-Geddes 44

Edgemont 43, Crawford, Neb. 40

Huron 66, Brookings 53

Milbank 47, Sisseton 42

Red Cloud 68, Pine Ridge 65

Rock Valley, Iowa 66, Lennox 62

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Howard 48

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Watertown 29

St. Thomas More 67, Douglas 31

Sully Buttes 70, Highmore-Harrold 53

Tri-Valley 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46

Warner 50, Ipswich 35

Webster 58, Deuel 45

Big East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Beresford 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38

Flandreau 69, Garretson 61

Parker 53, Baltic 32

Sioux Valley 70, Chester 43

Girls

Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Redfield/Doland 26

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53, Burke 49

Bennett County 37, Hot Springs 30

Bridgewater-Emery 67, Freeman 63

Brookings 67, Huron 44

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Castlewood 44

Colman-Egan 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 20

Crow Creek 61, Chamberlain 49

Dupree 53, Potter County 33

Estelline/Hendricks 66, Lake Preston 51

Ethan 53, Avon 31

Faulkton 52, Herreid/Selby Area 35

Florence/Henry 68, Wilmot 42

Gregory 54, Lyman 47

Harrisburg 65, Mitchell 37

Heart River, N.D. 56, Lemmon 42

Howard 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51

Kimball/White Lake 44, Colome 28

Lennox 74, Rock Valley, Iowa 50

Menno 47, Mitchell Christian 35

Milbank 63, Sisseton 34

Miller 58, Mobridge-Pollock 26

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Tri-Valley 35

Sioux Falls Christian 66, Canistota 36

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43

Timber Lake 60, Harding County 19

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Bon Homme 53

Viborg-Hurley 66, Canton 43

Warner 63, Ipswich 55

West Central 69, Tea Area 49

Winner 60, Todd County 58

Wolsey-Wessington 59, James Valley Christian 42

Yankton 58, Dakota Valley 38

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags:

Related Post

Scoreboard Thursday, August 30th
Scoreboard Friday, October 26th
Scoreboard Monday, November 12th
Scoreboard Monday, August 13th

You Might Also Like