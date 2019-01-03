Scoreboard Thursday, January 3rd
Scoreboard Thursday, January 3rd
Scoreboard Thursday, January 3rd
NHL
Wild 4, Toronto 3 *Parise 18th goal
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 85, Fort Wayne 52 *Guebert 16 points
Denver 104, South Dakota 99 *Lamb 23 points
Men’s Basketball
Fort Wayne 104, SDSU 88 *Daum 29 points
NE Christian 88, Mount Marty 83 *Johnson 31 pts./13 reb.
H.S. Gymnastics
@ Britton-Hecla
143.15 Watertown
130.15 Huron
119.35 Britton-Hecla
*Myah Morris (W) 35.90
*Erica Zell (H) 35.80
Dual in Sioux Falls
136.1 Madison
135.8 O’Gorman
*Emily Dougherty (OG) 34.95
College Wrestling
Northern 21, Augustana 13
H.S. Wrestling
BH/Scotland/Avon 54, EPJ 18
Clark/Willow Lake Triangular
Clark/Willow Lake 45, Ortonville, Minn. 25
St. Thomas More Quadrangular
Belle Fourche 45, Spearfish 36
Belle Fourche 72, St. Thomas More 6
Belle Fourche 78, Hill City 6
Webster Triangular
Redfield Area 46, Webster Area 27
Redfield Area 66, Groton Area 3
Webster Area 47, Groton Area 24
H.S. Basketball
Boys
Bowman County, N.D. 72, Harding County 58
Corsica/Stickney 64, Platte-Geddes 44
Edgemont 43, Crawford, Neb. 40
Huron 66, Brookings 53
Milbank 47, Sisseton 42
Red Cloud 68, Pine Ridge 65
Rock Valley, Iowa 66, Lennox 62
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Howard 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Watertown 29
St. Thomas More 67, Douglas 31
Sully Buttes 70, Highmore-Harrold 53
Tri-Valley 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46
Warner 50, Ipswich 35
Webster 58, Deuel 45
Big East Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Beresford 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Flandreau 69, Garretson 61
Parker 53, Baltic 32
Sioux Valley 70, Chester 43
Girls
Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Redfield/Doland 26
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53, Burke 49
Bennett County 37, Hot Springs 30
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Freeman 63
Brookings 67, Huron 44
Clark/Willow Lake 51, Castlewood 44
Colman-Egan 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 20
Crow Creek 61, Chamberlain 49
Dupree 53, Potter County 33
Estelline/Hendricks 66, Lake Preston 51
Ethan 53, Avon 31
Faulkton 52, Herreid/Selby Area 35
Florence/Henry 68, Wilmot 42
Gregory 54, Lyman 47
Harrisburg 65, Mitchell 37
Heart River, N.D. 56, Lemmon 42
Howard 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51
Kimball/White Lake 44, Colome 28
Lennox 74, Rock Valley, Iowa 50
Menno 47, Mitchell Christian 35
Milbank 63, Sisseton 34
Miller 58, Mobridge-Pollock 26
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Tri-Valley 35
Sioux Falls Christian 66, Canistota 36
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43
Timber Lake 60, Harding County 19
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Bon Homme 53
Viborg-Hurley 66, Canton 43
Warner 63, Ipswich 55
West Central 69, Tea Area 49
Winner 60, Todd County 58
Wolsey-Wessington 59, James Valley Christian 42
Yankton 58, Dakota Valley 38